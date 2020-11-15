SHELBY- Randy "Taz" Padgett, 66, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, he is the son of Betty Callahan Poteat of Lattimore and the late Gene Coran Padgett. Randy was a 1973 graduate of Crest High School, served in the US Navy, retired from Timken Bearing Co., and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and had a tremendous love for his grandsons. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, J.J. Padgett and wife Brittany of Shelby; daughter, Summer Richards of Kings Mountain; sister, Jackie Oliver and husband Ernest of Shelby; grandchildren, Camden and Blayden Wease and Connor and Colton Padgett; his K-9 companion, Trooper; his dear friend and former wife, Tammy Padgett Beaver of Ellenboro; and nieces, Tosha Morrison, Tammy Whitaker and Kacie Martin. Visitation will be held 12:30-2pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm, in Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Trexler officiating.
