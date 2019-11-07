Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Randy Strickland

Randy Strickland Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Randy Eugene Strickland, 67, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on November 3, 2019 at his home.

Born in Cleveland County NC, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Strickland and Ruby Edwards Strickland.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers Woody, Dwight and Phillip Strickland and sister Connie Strickland Reed. He was employed with Martin Marietta for 33 years before retiring. He enjoyed working on cars and was a loving father and paw paw. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Dianne Coleman Strickland, Kings Mountain; one daughter, Erica Strickland (Mickey Ramsey), Kings Mountain, NC 28086; one grandson, Carsten; one sister, Patricia Abigail Strickland McGinnis, (Chip) Kansas City, MO.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Rev. Oscar Hullender Officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements: Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 7, 2019
