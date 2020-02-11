|
SHELBY - Ray Willis Ruppe, age 99, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at White Oak Manor-Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on May 3, 1920, she was the daughter of the late David Willis and Sene Suthers. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Cleveland Regional until her retirement and was one of the oldest living members of Adaville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Ulysses Champion and Ralph Ruppe, and one daughter Kay Champion.
Ray is survived by her son Hewie Champion of Shelby, one grandson David Champion and wife Erin of Kings Mountain as well as
two great-grandchildren; Jackson Champion of Kings Mountain and Sydney Champion and husband Keith Pace of Tacoma, WA.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at Adaville Baptist Church in Spindale; with Rev. Jeff Pate, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00AM in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to her church: Adaville Baptist Church, 805 Oakland Rd, Spindale, NC 28160.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Ruppe.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 11, 2020