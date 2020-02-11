Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Ray Ruppe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adaville Baptist Church
Spindale, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Adaville Baptist Church
Spindale, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Ruppe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Ruppe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Ruppe Obituary
SHELBY - Ray Willis Ruppe, age 99, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at White Oak Manor-Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on May 3, 1920, she was the daughter of the late David Willis and Sene Suthers. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Cleveland Regional until her retirement and was one of the oldest living members of Adaville Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Ulysses Champion and Ralph Ruppe, and one daughter Kay Champion.

Ray is survived by her son Hewie Champion of Shelby, one grandson David Champion and wife Erin of Kings Mountain as well as
two great-grandchildren; Jackson Champion of Kings Mountain and Sydney Champion and husband Keith Pace of Tacoma, WA.

Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at Adaville Baptist Church in Spindale; with Rev. Jeff Pate, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00AM in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to her church: Adaville Baptist Church, 805 Oakland Rd, Spindale, NC 28160.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Ruppe.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -