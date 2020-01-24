|
SHELBY, NC- Raymond Hilton Evans, 83, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at VA Medical Center - Hospice in Asheville, NC. He was born June 14, 1936 in Shelby to the late Fred Hilton Evans and Adrean Lemons Evans and was preceded in death by his infant sister Joyce and brother Wilburn Evans. Ray loved the Lord and was a member of Pleasant City Baptist Church. Prior to an automobile accident he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was a deacon, chairman of the ushers, and served on several church committees. Ray served honorably in the NC National Guard and the US Air Force where he was stationed in Great Falls, Montana and Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada where he met the love of his life Pat. Ray retired from the Baxter Corporation after 25 years of service. He loved vehicle restoration, camping and sports. On Jan 31, 1995 he was involved in a head on collision and sustained a traumatic brain injury. He recovered to lead a full life enjoying time with his family and working in his yard. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 61 years: Patricia Pasieka Evans of the home.
Sons: Randy Evans, Shelby and Chris Evans and wife Sherry, Shelby.
Sisters: Juanita Caldwell and Mary Lee and husband Don.
Brothers: Randall Evans, Steve Evans and wife Martha, Fred Evans Jr. and wife Gail, Rick Evans and wife Cheri.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:30 PM, Sunset Cemetery, Shelby where he will be laid to rest with military honors. The Reverend Bryan Glisson will officiate.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Association of NC, 1100 Blythe Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28203
Arrangements will be announced by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 24, 2020