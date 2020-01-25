|
|
Mr. Raymond McKinney, 70, of 841 East Marion Street Shelby, NC passed away on January 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Troy, NC on March 21, 1949 to Emma Jean Parker McKinney and the late Odell McKinney.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:30 at Christ the King Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at Brooks Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery in Polkville, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 12:30 PM.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 25, 2020