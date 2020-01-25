Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Christ the King Church
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
Christ the King Church
Shelby, NC
1949 - 2020
Raymond McKinney Obituary
Mr. Raymond McKinney, 70, of 841 East Marion Street Shelby, NC passed away on January 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Troy, NC on March 21, 1949 to Emma Jean Parker McKinney and the late Odell McKinney.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:30 at Christ the King Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at Brooks Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery in Polkville, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 12:30 PM.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 25, 2020
