Reba Clary
Reba Willena Clary, age 90 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

She is survived by her son, David Clary and wife Lisa of Shelby, NC, a granddaughter, Madison Clary of Shelby, NC, two nieces, Denise Jones of Shelby, NC, and Cathy Romines and husband Russell of Shelby, NC.

Born May 31, 1930 in Cherokee County, SC, Willena was the daughter of the late Charlie and Ida Medley Clary and was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Clary and Dean Clary, and four sisters, Lillian Clary, Frances Lemmons, Geraldine Crotts, and Phyllis Ford.

Willena was a devoted baker. She loved to bake cakes for her family and friends. Willena had won multiple Blue Ribbons for her baked goods. Willena was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Gaffney, SC.

Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2738 S. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152.

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
