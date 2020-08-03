1/1
Reba Davis
SHELBY- Reba Cash Davis, 90, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Hoschton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Annie Belle Pheagins Cash. Reba was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was an avid reader, and loved tending to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, A.V. Davis; son, Randy Davis; daughter, Marla Boone; grandson, Joshua Boone; and 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Dyer and husband Cliff of Shelby; sons, Wayne Davis and wife Vickie of Mooresboro and Ricky Davis and wife Donna of Blacksburg, SC; sisters, Eloise Hamrick and Jenny Dennis; brothers, Ken Cash and wife Robin and Paul Cash and wife Rhonda, all of Shelby; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. J. Barry Goodman, Rev. Johnny Owens and Rev. Johnathan Owens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2738 S. Post Rd., Shelby, NC 28152
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com


Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
AUG
4
Burial
Cleveland Memorial Park
