Rebecca Harris, 70, of Finney Circle, Macon, GA passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born in Cleveland County, on February 14, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Andy David Harris, Sr. and Louanna Costner Harris. She was a member of Plainsview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother Larry Dean Harris.
She is survived by two brothers, Andrew Harris and wife Brenda of Cherryville and Gene Harris of Bessemer City.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 3:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.
The burial will follow the service in the Plainsview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to PruittHealth Hospice, 6060 Lakeside Commons Drive, Macon, GA 31210.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2019