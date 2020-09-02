Rebecca Heafner

SHELBY - Rebecca Ann Clayton Heafner, born August 2, 1939, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home. "Becky" was full of life and love, and as colorful a person as the hats and shoes she donned, and the pockets she carried.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph Sr. and Argie Clayton; and granddaughter, Stephanie Heafner. Becky leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Hal Heafner; daughters, Jill Heafner, Tina Greene and husband Gary, and Shannon Tomlin and husband Dewey, all from Shelby; son, Alex Heafner and wife Susan of Lake Lure; grandchildren, Dallas Tomlin, Matthew Tomlin, Elizabeth Heafner and Samuel Heafner; sister, Joy Lee Burns of Troy; brother, Ralph Clayton Jr. and wife Faye of Reidsville; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Becky was a retired shift supervisor at PPG, and a member and Sunday teacher at Union Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Revs. Michael Shumate, Ralph Chayton Jr., Alex Heafner and Elliot Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Face coverings are appreciated.
Burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com