1/1
Rebecca Heafner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Rebecca Ann Clayton Heafner, born August 2, 1939, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home. "Becky" was full of life and love, and as colorful a person as the hats and shoes she donned, and the pockets she carried.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph Sr. and Argie Clayton; and granddaughter, Stephanie Heafner. Becky leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Hal Heafner; daughters, Jill Heafner, Tina Greene and husband Gary, and Shannon Tomlin and husband Dewey, all from Shelby; son, Alex Heafner and wife Susan of Lake Lure; grandchildren, Dallas Tomlin, Matthew Tomlin, Elizabeth Heafner and Samuel Heafner; sister, Joy Lee Burns of Troy; brother, Ralph Clayton Jr. and wife Faye of Reidsville; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Becky was a retired shift supervisor at PPG, and a member and Sunday teacher at Union Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Revs. Michael Shumate, Ralph Chayton Jr., Alex Heafner and Elliot Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Face coverings are appreciated.

Burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved