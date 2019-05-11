|
|
SHELBY - Rebecca Williams Howard, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from her home in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on November 28, 1928, to the late Miles P. Williams and Fannie Barnett Williams. In her younger days, she and Henry could be found swing dancing together with their friends and later she thoroughly enjoyed crafting.
In addition to her parents Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of more than 60 years, Henry A. Howard and a granddaughter Jennifer Howard, three brothers; Lawrence Williams, Donald Williams, and Yates Williams as well as two sisters; Louise Nelson, Edessel Douthitt,
Rebecca is survived by one son Eddie Howard and wife Brenda of Shelby; two grandchildren, Eddie and wife Amy of Nashville, NC and their two children, Samantha and Jackson; and Kim and her son Donovan of Shelby; one step-granddaughter, Kelly Short and her two daughters, Novella and Georgia of Grover, as well as one sister, Sarah Vanbrookhoven of Pennsylvania.
Funeral service will be held 2 pm May 13, 2019, in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 650 Dellinger Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Howard.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 11, 2019