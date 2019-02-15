Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Ledford's Grove Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Ledford's Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Hunt


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca Hunt Obituary
SHELBY - Rebecca Sue Markham Hunt, 65, of McBrayer Springs Road, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence.

Born May 25, 1953 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lowell B. Markham and Juanita M. Swartz Millerd.

She is survived by a son, Denny Hunt and wife, Holly of Fostoria, Ohio; a daughter, Twyla Ledbetter and husband, Chris of Lawndale; a sister, Debra Massie of Fostoria, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ledford's Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jackie Price officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.