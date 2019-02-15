|
|
SHELBY - Rebecca Sue Markham Hunt, 65, of McBrayer Springs Road, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence.
Born May 25, 1953 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lowell B. Markham and Juanita M. Swartz Millerd.
She is survived by a son, Denny Hunt and wife, Holly of Fostoria, Ohio; a daughter, Twyla Ledbetter and husband, Chris of Lawndale; a sister, Debra Massie of Fostoria, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ledford's Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jackie Price officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 15, 2019