SHELBY - Rebecca Wooley Panther of Mooresboro passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Peak Resources.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ray Panther; daughter-in-law, Wendy Panther; and grandson, Trent Bolin.



She is survived by 3 sons, Dennis Panther (Jill), Terry Panther and Scott Panther; 2 sisters, Ann White (Lee) and Betty Moore (Leon); 7 grandchildren, Crystal Adams (Mitchell), Kathy Sawicki Bobzien, Lucas Panther, Corey Eaton, Dalton Panther, Amanda Adair (Chad) and Lisa Pruitt (Johnny); and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Dr. Timothy Sims officiating.



Interment will be 1 pm Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, At Cleveland Memorial Park.



Lutz-Austell Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Panther family.



