Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Regina Ruff Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Regina W. Ruff, 57, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice after her courageous battle with ovarian cancer surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of Earl and Patricia Worcester. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who never met a stranger and touched the lives of all who knew her. She was an active volunteer at most events in Kings Mountain and was instrumental in helping create "Wear Teal Day" on September 4th in support of ovarian cancer. The family wants to thank everyone for their love and support during her battle. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ace

and Corrie Mace who helped raise her. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Rodney Ruff, of the home; sons Ricky Carroll, Jr. and wife Tiah, Eric Carroll and wife Ashley, Deric Carroll and wife Anna and Devan Ruff and wife Sarah; daughter Emily Ruff; sister Tammy Postell and husband Tim; brother Troy Worcester and wife Renee, all of Kings Mountain; and nine grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 8 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Rev. Dennis Harmon, officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Shelby, NC 28150

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 28, 2019
