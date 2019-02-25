|
Mrs. Renee Vinson Lail, 48, of 1425 Clairmont Dr. Shelby, NC completed her earthly life on Thursday February 21, 2019 in Cherryville, NC. She was born on May 29, 1970 in Cherry Point, NC on the Marine Corp. base to Forest and Rebecca Addison Vinson.
Mrs. Lail was a member of Jones Tabernacle CME church. At an early age, she played the piano and sang in the church choir.
Mrs. Lail was owner and director of Kids World Child Development Center in Shelby NC. Kids World was voted Cleveland County's Best of the Best 2 years straight under her leadership. She was very passionate about her daycare. She had a big heart and loved working with children. She also gave back to her community by volunteering her time at Jefferson Elementary School and other functions in the community.
Mrs. Lail graduated from Burns High School in 1988 where she was a cheerleader and also played on the basketball team. She continued her education at Cleveland Community College in Shelby NC where she received her college degree in 2017. She has also received numerous certificates and achievements in early childcare.
Mrs. Lail always carried a beautiful smile and was noted for her generosity and kindness.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leroy and Alvesta Vinson and her maternal grandmother, Corrine Addison.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Gerald Lail; her parents, Forest and Rebecca Vinson of Cherryville, NC; her children, Gerald Lail, Jr. and Courtney Lail both of Shelby; a sister, Terry Vinson Whitworth (Larry) of Cherryville; three grandchildren, Madalyn Gullatte, Chyan Howell and Kynlee Jones; her mother and father-in-law, Libby Greene and Kenneth Lail both of Shelby and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Jones Tabernacle CME Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday and at other times at the home of her parents, 114 Courtney Drive, Cherryville. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 25, 2019