SHELBY - Karen "Renee" Powell, 69, died, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Atrium Health Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late James and Betty Morehead Bivins. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Childers Martin. She is survived by her daughters, Rise McKelvey and husband Henry of Daytona Beach, FL, Dana Anderson and fiancé Danny of Bakersville, NC, and Leanne Childers and fiancé Will of Shelby; brothers, Roger and Barry Bivins; and special friend, Connie McCombs. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel.
