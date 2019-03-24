Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Vale, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rev. Donald Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Donald Willis


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Donald Willis Obituary
Rev. Donald Willis, 75, of Belwood, passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Sherrill's Ford.
Born in Cleveland County, on January 12, 1944, he was a son of the late Paul Willis and Dorothy London Willis. Don graduated from Gardner Webb University and attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He would go on to pastor several churches, Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, Connelly Springs, Rock Springs Baptist Church, Blacksburgs, SC, Sharon Baptist Church, Iron Station, United Baptist Church, and Mt Vernon Baptist Church, Vale, NC. After leaving church ministry he was able to serve as the
South Mountain Baptist Association's Director of Missions.
Don was also proud to have served on the Board of Directors for the Southern Baptist Convention.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Ruth Stringfellow Willis; son, Phillip Willis and wife Christine of Kernersville; daughter, Catherine White and husband Bill of Belwood; brother, Roger Willis of Raleigh; sister, Mary Lee Jones of Belwood; four grandchildren, Travis
White, Taylor White, Blake Willis, and Kaylee Willis.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Vale.
The funeral service will be Sunday at 4:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Revs. Allan Barlow and Shane Ramsey officiating.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.