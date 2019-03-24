|
|
Rev. Donald Willis, 75, of Belwood, passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Sherrill's Ford.
Born in Cleveland County, on January 12, 1944, he was a son of the late Paul Willis and Dorothy London Willis. Don graduated from Gardner Webb University and attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He would go on to pastor several churches, Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, Connelly Springs, Rock Springs Baptist Church, Blacksburgs, SC, Sharon Baptist Church, Iron Station, United Baptist Church, and Mt Vernon Baptist Church, Vale, NC. After leaving church ministry he was able to serve as the
South Mountain Baptist Association's Director of Missions.
Don was also proud to have served on the Board of Directors for the Southern Baptist Convention.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Ruth Stringfellow Willis; son, Phillip Willis and wife Christine of Kernersville; daughter, Catherine White and husband Bill of Belwood; brother, Roger Willis of Raleigh; sister, Mary Lee Jones of Belwood; four grandchildren, Travis
White, Taylor White, Blake Willis, and Kaylee Willis.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Vale.
The funeral service will be Sunday at 4:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Revs. Allan Barlow and Shane Ramsey officiating.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2019