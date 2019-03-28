|
GROVER - Rhonda Aline Gladden Bowen, 54, a native of Cleveland County, passed away on March 00, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her father, James Burl Gladden.
Rhonda leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, Randy Bowen; daughter, Danielle Bush; grandson, Camron Bush; granddaughter, Alexis Bush; mother, Elaine Elmore; sisters, Lynn Black and Wanda Bowen; brother, Shane Lovelace; nephews, Mathew Foster, Jordan Worst, Jesse Bowen and Jacob Harris; nieces, Breanna Atkins, Christine Bowen, Nicki Black, Heather Harris, Bethany Harris, Natilie Harris and Adrianna Harris.
A Memorial Service will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Community Baptist Church on Hwy 226 North.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 28, 2019