|
|
Richard Lee Anderson, 72 of Fallston Heights Drive, Fallston passed away, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence.
Born May 10, 1947 in California, he was a son of the late Marvin Lee Anderson and Alma Louise Greene Anderson. He was a faithful member of Dallas Church of God. Richard loved to travel when he could. He went to Greece and Israel and loved road trips. He served in the US Airforce during Vietnam and was retired from Saturn of Elk Grove.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Louise LeMaster Anderson; two sons, Jeremy Anderson of Fallston and Jason Anderson and wife, Bonnie of Lowell; former daughter-in-law, Miranda Anderson; sister, Mona Anderson of Texas and three grandchildren, Drew Anderson, Claire Anderson and Thomas Anderson.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday at Dallas Church of God.
A Funeral Service will be 7:00 PM, Wednesday at Dallas Church of God with Rev. Daniel Shortridge.
A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 19, 2019