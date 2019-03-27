|
Mr. Richard Franklin Black, 62 of 103 Camden Court Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. He was born on February 9, 1957 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Thurman and Patricia Dixon Black.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor M. Lamont Littlejohn officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences can be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2019