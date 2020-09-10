1/
Richard Borders
Richard "Rick" Austell Borders, 70, of Shelby, North Carolina, passed away on September 7, 2020 at his home. Please share any condolences or fond memories of Rick with the family via the Clay-Barnette funeral home website

Rick was born on March 17, 1950 in Shelby to Mary "Bebe" Borders and Charles Bryan Borders. He graduated from Shelby High School. On December 23, 1993, Rick married Patsy Ann Dailey who would be the love of his life.

Though not formally educated, Rick was a master of trivia and clever design ideas. He was at his happiest surrounded by friends and family playing games, laughing, and talking into the night. He learned to cook from his mother Bebe, and could turn the barest staples into a delicious meal. Rick also enjoyed telling stories in a booming baritone voice. He could be both charming and frustrating to those who knew him, but they never doubted his love.

Rick is survived by his wife Patsy and his stepson Eric Rudisill, his brother Charles "Ronnie" Borders and nephews Chris and Keith, and his son Max. His stepgrandchildren are Hannah, Zach, E.J. and Luke. His grandchildren are Sid, Felix, Sophia.

Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Service

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
