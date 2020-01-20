|
Mr. Richard Glover, Jr., 93, of 2418 Elizabeth Ave. Shelby, NC passed away on January 18, 2020 at his residence. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Richard Glover, Sr. and Katie Mathis Glover.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 20, 2020