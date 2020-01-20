Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Resources
Richard Glover, Jr.

Richard Glover, Jr. Obituary
Mr. Richard Glover, Jr., 93, of 2418 Elizabeth Ave. Shelby, NC passed away on January 18, 2020 at his residence. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Richard Glover, Sr. and Katie Mathis Glover.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 20, 2020
