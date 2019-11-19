|
Mr. Richard Kenneth Goins, 86, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence. Richard was born in York County, SC, on January 27, 1933, to William E. Goins and Ola Mae Pruitt Goins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce and served in the Korean War. Richard was the proud owner of Income Tax Return Inc. and Richard's Used Cars located in Charlotte, NC. He also enjoyed singing and playing golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Selenja Robbins; one sister, Connie Putnam; and former wife, Shirley Boyles. Surviving are one son, Kale Goins of Charlotte, NC; one daughter, Kenja Dargai (husband Gary) of Naples, FL; four grandchildren, Ches Robbins, Elizabeth Childers, Morgan Papworth, Kelsey Papworth; one brother, Tony Goins (wife Jane); three sisters, Renee Sandford (husband Bob), Sherry Carter, and Mell Newton; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Christopher Burcham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Testa Family Hospice House, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 19, 2019