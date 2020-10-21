SHELBY - Richard Alan Loomis, age 69, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hospice Rutherford County. Born in New York on September 22, 1951 he was the son of the late William Melvin and Grace Kennedy Loomis. Richard was an auto body technician for Richie's Body Shop. for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Richard is survived by two daughters, Cherish Loomis and Sirena Fuentes-Torsell ; a son, Sim Fuentes; two grandchildren, Kalysta Fuentes and Alyssa Fuentes; a great grandson, Victor Beam; two brothers, Don Loomis and Tommy Loomis; three sisters, Linda Loomis, Darlene Loomis and Jean Loomis.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Barry Camp officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
