Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
1954 - 2019
Ricky (Ervin) Craig Obituary
LAWNDALE- Mr. Ricky Ervin Craig, 65, of 183 Cap Wright Road, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence.
Ricky was born in Cleveland County, NC on August 22, 1954 a son of the late Willard Craig and Lona Mae Owens Craig. He was employed by Tuscarora in Clover, SC.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Pendleton.
Survivors include his significant other, Dawn Wright of Lawndale; a son, Ricky Craig and wife Kim of Belwood; four daughters, Kimberly D. Adaway; Rebecca Craig both of Lawndale; Amanda Wells and husband, Gene of Cherryville; Abbie Goode and fiance Stan of Shelby; eight grandchildren, Kenneth Craig, Michael Homesley, Brittany Homesley, Shannon Wells, Cassie Wells, Haley Goode, Lucas Earwood and Cody Reynolds; a brother, Roger Craig; and two sisters, Cathy McSwain and Darlene Hyder all of Shelby.
Visitation will be from 5:30PM to 7:30PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Mellon officiating.
Burial will be at Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. in Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 30, 2019
