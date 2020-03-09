|
Ricky Eugene Messick, age 62, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Messick and grandson Preston Messick of the home, a daughter, Wendi Adams (Eric) of Shelby, NC, a brother, Norman Keith Messick (Kim) of Shelby, NC, and three grandchildren, Eric Adams, Jr., Sophie Isabella Adams, and Logan Alexander Adams.
Born in Cleveland County on March 20, 1957 Rick was the son of the late Norman Burris Messick and Shirley Messick Hamrick and was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Kenneth Messick.
Rick enjoyed fishing, gardening, beach trips, flower gardens, BBQ-cook-outs, and spending time with his family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Dover Baptist Church. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Allen Memorial Family Cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020