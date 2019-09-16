|
CHERRYVILLE- Ricky Stephen Randall, age 67, of Capernium Rd., passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 at Wendover Hospice. He was born February 9, 1952 in Rutherford County to the late Charles Grover and Pauline Epley Randall.
Ricky was an avid horseman; who rode, trained and showed horses for decades. He was a skilled competitor in the horse industry, winning numerous trophies and awards. Rick was a farrier, who shod horses professionally for over 30 years. He ended his career as a lead upholstery worker at Bradington-Young after 20 years of service. He and Regina were married for 37 years and built their lives around their love for horses and running their farm together.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Randall.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 37 years, Regenia Hollifield Randall; sons, Steve Randall (Amy), Shea Randall (Daniel Pridmore), and Josh Randall; granddaughter, Karen Landers; great-granddaughter, Kylie Landers; sisters, Charline Newton, and Doris Odom, Diane Arrowood; mother-in-law, Faye Hollifield; ten nieces and nephews, ten great-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.
All services are private.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 16, 2019