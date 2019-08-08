|
|
SHELBY - Rita Conte, our beloved Nonna, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Conte Kirby and Tammy Conte Lee and her three grandchildren Madison Laughridge, McNeil Laughridge and Jada Lee.
Born March 23, 1936, Rita was the daughter of the late Odus and Lillian Hayes and was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Bud Hayes and her sisters, Mabel, Helen, Bertha and Betty.
Rita graduated from Gardner Webb College with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1979. For much of her adult career, she served as an investigator for The Child Protective Services program of Cleveland County. Rita's love for people is a constant thread woven throughout her lifetime and at the very core of her DNA.
May the hearts of all who love her find comfort in this Truth: The moment her spirit departed this temporary home, our precious Nonna stepped into the loving arms of her Jesus, who was waiting for her in Heaven.
A Celebration of Nonna's Life will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 2pm at Cecil Burton Funeral Home located at 106 Cherryville Rd, Shelby, NC 28150
**In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with costs associated with Nonna's extended hospitalization, death and funeral costs. All donations in excess of these costs will be donated to The Leona Neal Senior Center in loving memory of Nonna's dedication, love and service to fellow senior citizens in Cleveland County. Donations can be made here: http://bit.ly/RitaConte
