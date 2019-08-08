Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Rita Conte
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Conte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Conte


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Conte Obituary
SHELBY - Rita Conte, our beloved Nonna, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Conte Kirby and Tammy Conte Lee and her three grandchildren Madison Laughridge, McNeil Laughridge and Jada Lee.

Born March 23, 1936, Rita was the daughter of the late Odus and Lillian Hayes and was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Bud Hayes and her sisters, Mabel, Helen, Bertha and Betty.

Rita graduated from Gardner Webb College with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1979. For much of her adult career, she served as an investigator for The Child Protective Services program of Cleveland County. Rita's love for people is a constant thread woven throughout her lifetime and at the very core of her DNA.

May the hearts of all who love her find comfort in this Truth: The moment her spirit departed this temporary home, our precious Nonna stepped into the loving arms of her Jesus, who was waiting for her in Heaven.

A Celebration of Nonna's Life will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 2pm at Cecil Burton Funeral Home located at 106 Cherryville Rd, Shelby, NC 28150

**In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with costs associated with Nonna's extended hospitalization, death and funeral costs. All donations in excess of these costs will be donated to The Leona Neal Senior Center in loving memory of Nonna's dedication, love and service to fellow senior citizens in Cleveland County. Donations can be made here: http://bit.ly/RitaConte

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now