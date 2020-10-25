1/1
Robert Andrew Bridges
Robert Andrew Bridges, 76 , of Shelby , passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County on August 5, 1944 , he was the son of the late Robert "Buck" Elbridge Bridges and Bessie Eugenia Wright Bridges. He was retired from Ticona and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of fifty five years, Ponola Ann Self Bridges; son, Kevin Bridges and wife Lisa of Fallston; daughter, Sandra Miranda and husband Xavier of Braselton, GA; brother, Jack Bridges and wife Mary Ellen of Hickory; two sisters, Shirley Bingham and husband Billy of Fallston and Linda Walker and husband Robert of Fallston; four grandchildren, Adam Miranda, Maxwell Miranda, Anna Howard and Elizabeth Bridges.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm , at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland Rutherford Kidney Association, 1017 North Washington Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.


Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
