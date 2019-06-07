|
|
Robert Dennis Bailey, 69, of Carlisle, ended his earthly journey and joined his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1950 in Carlisle and is the son of the late Robert and Helen (Stambaugh) Bailey of Carlisle.
Bob attended Carlisle High School and was a member of the Class of 1968. He attended Academy of Advanced Traffic Management, New York, NY and Kings College, Charlotte, NC and retired from the State Correctional System where he was a commissary clerk. He was a member of the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church and was an active member of the Sunday afternoon contemporary service. Bob was an avid golfer and bowler over the years. He was most proud of being recognized by the American Bowling Congress for rolling a 300 game during league play.
He is survived by his twin brother William Bailey, Carlisle, PA, a sister, Barbara Jo Bailey (Dr. Jack) Weller; of Shelby, NC, and a younger brother Barry (Karen) Bailey of Fort Collins, CO, his daughter Ashley Bailey, Denver, CO, and a niece, Katherine Weller, Charlotte, NC and a nephew, Ryan (Ashley) Bailey, Lakewood, CO and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 p.m., at the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle with Pastor Dan Worrall officiating. Following the service there will be a time of visitation and fellowship at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cleveland County Boys & Girls Club, 412 West Sumter St., Shelby, NC 28150. www.EwingBrothers.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 7, 2019