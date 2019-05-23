|
ROBBINSVILLE - Dr. Robert Gale Cushman, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Shaire Center, Lenoir.
He was born September 5, 1922 in Duval County, Florida to the late Raymond Winthrop and Ruth Mabry Cushman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Corcoran; one grandchild, Ed
Cushman; and one stepson, Bob Gerry.
Bob was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida where he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He went on to graduate from Davidson College followed by Bowman Gray School of Medicine. Bob served in the Air Force as a flight surgeon in Topeka, Kansas and in San Antonio, Texas.
For the majority of his life, Bob practiced internal medicine in Hickory, NC and in Ft. Myers, FL. Bob loved being a physician so much so that he practiced until the age of 86. His later years were spent being the attending physician at Britt Haven of Graham where he would often bless his patients with his beautiful voice. He was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Hickory and a very active member of The Hickory Rotary Club.
Bob loved the Western North Carolina mountains and spent much of his recent years sitting on the porch enjoying the view with his Great Pyreneese.
He loved to tell stories and make you laugh. He loved sailing on the water on Lake Norman and playing tennis.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Harriette Gerry Cushman of the home; one son, Bert Cushman and wife Joy of Shelby, NC; three daughters, Craig Weaver and husband Lorin of Hickory, NC, Julie Joyce and husband Jeff of Lenoir, NC and Suzan Cushman-Kerberg of Ft. Myers, Florida; one step-daughter, Ronnie Schley and husband Dick of Austin, TX; nine grandchildren, Rob Cushman and wife Alena of Cormorant, MS, Ryan Lovern and husband Chris of Hickory, NC, Alex Weaver of Hickory, NC, Logan Joyce and wife Jacqueline of Lenoir, NC, Brent Joyce of Hickory, NC, Cameron Boyd and husband Hunter of Bethlehem, NC, Adriene Bray, Savanna Bray and Kori Cushman-Kerberg, all of Ft. Myers, FL; and six great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Published in Shelby Star on May 23, 2019