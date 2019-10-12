|
Robert Earl Maybin, Jr., 34 of E. Double Shoals Road, Shelby passed away, Wednesday, October 10, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born January 19, 1984 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Gina Carithers and the late Robert Earl Maybin. Bobby was employed by Mitchell Mechanical.
He was a great husband and father.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Maybin.
In addition to his mother, Gina he is survived by his wife of 18 years, Danielle Nicole Lewis Maybin; three sons, Robert Earl Maybin, III, Christopher Maybin and Brandon Maybin all of the home and three sisters, Christy Beheler, Nicole Hoffman and Sandy Maggard.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Monday at First United Methodist Church of Lawndale.
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Monday at First United Methodist Church of Lawndale with Rev. Keith Sherrill and Rev. Trey Allen officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
