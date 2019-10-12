Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Lawndale
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Lawndale
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Maybin,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Earl "Bobby" Maybin, Jr.


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Earl "Bobby" Maybin, Jr. Obituary
Robert Earl Maybin, Jr., 34 of E. Double Shoals Road, Shelby passed away, Wednesday, October 10, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born January 19, 1984 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Gina Carithers and the late Robert Earl Maybin. Bobby was employed by Mitchell Mechanical.
He was a great husband and father.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Maybin.
In addition to his mother, Gina he is survived by his wife of 18 years, Danielle Nicole Lewis Maybin; three sons, Robert Earl Maybin, III, Christopher Maybin and Brandon Maybin all of the home and three sisters, Christy Beheler, Nicole Hoffman and Sandy Maggard.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Monday at First United Methodist Church of Lawndale.
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Monday at First United Methodist Church of Lawndale with Rev. Keith Sherrill and Rev. Trey Allen officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now