Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Casar, NC
Robert Edward Cook


1945 - 2019
Robert Edward Cook Obituary
Robert Edward Cook, 74, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Cook was born February 6, 1945 in Catawba County to the late McOvie Larn Cook and Darlas Poole Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 8 siblings; Kathleen Flynn, Larn Cook, J.C. Cook, Nita Griffin, Andy Cook, Helen Wellman, Brenda Faye Cook and Stevie Cook.
He was previously employed by Hickory Hill Furniture.
Survivors in include sister, Martha Austin of Blowing Rock, brother, Michael Cook and wife Kathy of Casar, sister, Jane Lail and husband Tom of Lawndale, sister, Ann Pruett and husband Boyd of Lawndale, brother, Jimmy Cook of Morganton, best friend, Stephanie Livingston, and three daughters; Sara, Bobbie and Tonie.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 St. Paul Baptist Church in Casar with Pastor Aaron Stroupe officiating.
On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Cook.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 12, 2019
