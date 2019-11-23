|
SHELBY- Robert "Bob" Edward LaBelle, age 68, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Milford, CT, on April 27, 1951, he was the son of the Robert E. LaBelle and the late Catherine Ann Farnworth LaBelle. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Cost Accounting from Bentley University in Waltham MA. He worked for many pharmaceutical companies over his more than 35 years in the industry. He was an avid golfer and hit three hole-in-ones and one albatross, as well as being a skilled guitar player, he enjoyed sports, in particular the Braves, Mets, and UCONN.
Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Naples LaBelle of the home, his father, one son Andrew LaBelle, daughter Lisa LaBelle, one brother, Richard LaBelle and two sisters; Barbara Walters and Carol Larson, two grandchildren; Brittany and Benjamin, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Mike Minnex officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. LaBelle.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 23, 2019