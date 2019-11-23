Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Robert LaBelle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LaBelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward "Bob" LaBelle


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edward "Bob" LaBelle Obituary
SHELBY- Robert "Bob" Edward LaBelle, age 68, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Milford, CT, on April 27, 1951, he was the son of the Robert E. LaBelle and the late Catherine Ann Farnworth LaBelle. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Cost Accounting from Bentley University in Waltham MA. He worked for many pharmaceutical companies over his more than 35 years in the industry. He was an avid golfer and hit three hole-in-ones and one albatross, as well as being a skilled guitar player, he enjoyed sports, in particular the Braves, Mets, and UCONN.
Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Naples LaBelle of the home, his father, one son Andrew LaBelle, daughter Lisa LaBelle, one brother, Richard LaBelle and two sisters; Barbara Walters and Carol Larson, two grandchildren; Brittany and Benjamin, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Mike Minnex officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. LaBelle.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -