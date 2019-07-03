|
|
SHELBY - Robert "Poro" Farmer, 71, passed away June 24, 2019 at Atrium Health in Shelby.
He was born February 12, 1948 in Lee County, S.C., the son of the late Robert Farmer Sr. and Ruby White Farmer.
A funeral service will be held 11 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 10 – 11 am prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery, Shelby.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 3, 2019