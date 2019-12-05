|
|
SHELBY - Robert Delane Hartgrove, 67, of 1113 Buffalo Street Apt. B2, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on April 7, 1952 to the late Harry Lee
Hartgrove and Ida Bell Blair Hartgrove.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM.
Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2019