Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Robert Hartgrove


1952 - 2019
Robert Hartgrove Obituary
SHELBY - Robert Delane Hartgrove, 67, of 1113 Buffalo Street Apt. B2, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on April 7, 1952 to the late Harry Lee
Hartgrove and Ida Bell Blair Hartgrove.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM.

Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2019
