Robert Hector

LAWNDALE - Robert Lee Hector, 80, transitioned on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence

Funeral Service is Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM First Baptist – Lawndale with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Hector family.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Lying in State
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ebony & White's Funeral Service
JUN
20
Lying in State
12:30 PM
First Baptist – Lawndale
JUN
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
First Baptist – Lawndale
