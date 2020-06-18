Robert Hector

LAWNDALE - Robert Lee Hector, 80, transitioned on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence



Funeral Service is Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM First Baptist – Lawndale with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church.



Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Hector family.



