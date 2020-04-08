|
Robert "Wink" Hoover Wellmon, 90, of Sugar Hill Road, Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on November 26, 1929, he was the son of the late Enuch Wellmon and Ella Costner Wellmon. Mr. Wellmon was the prior owner and operator of Golden Years Rest Home and was of the Christian Faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Goins Wellmon, three brothers, Tommie Wellmon, Clemmie "Chick" Wellmon and Howard "Shorty" Wellmon and two sisters, Sara Jane Towery and Irene Hoyle.
Survivors include a son, Randy Wellmon and wife, Paulette of Lawndale; two grandchildren that was his pride and joy, Brandy Wellmon of Austin, Texas and Robbie Wellmon of Mooresboro and a sister, Kimmie Hartman of Lawndale.
Mr. Wellmon will lie-in-state from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private graveside will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 8, 2020