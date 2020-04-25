Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mountain View Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mountain View Baptist Church
Robert Lewis Crank, Sr.


1938 - 2020
Robert Lewis Crank, Sr. Obituary
Mr. Robert Lewis Crank, Sr., 81, of 414 Marys Grove Church Road Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 4, 1938 in Gaston County, NC to the late Moses Ezekiel Crank and Ella Bell Kennedy Crank.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Crank will be private. He may be viewed on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a reception of friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 25, 2020
