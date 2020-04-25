|
Mr. Robert Lewis Crank, Sr., 81, of 414 Marys Grove Church Road Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 4, 1938 in Gaston County, NC to the late Moses Ezekiel Crank and Ella Bell Kennedy Crank.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Crank will be private. He may be viewed on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a reception of friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 25, 2020