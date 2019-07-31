|
Mr. Robert O'Neal Staten Sr., 86, of Shelby, passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Faith Missionary Baptist Church. John T Richardson Funeral Home Inc., Cherryville is serving the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.jtrichardsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on July 31, 2019