John T Richardson Funeral Home
702 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
(704) 435-3315
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
Mr. Robert O'Neal Staten Sr.,

Mr. Robert O'Neal Staten Sr., Obituary
Mr. Robert O'Neal Staten Sr., 86, of Shelby, passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Faith Missionary Baptist Church. John T Richardson Funeral Home Inc., Cherryville is serving the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.jtrichardsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on July 31, 2019
