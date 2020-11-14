1/
Robert Oates Jr.
Mr. Robert Thomas Oates, Jr, of Country Club Blvd, died Wednesday, November 11 at Forsyth Medical Center.

A private inurnment will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. A public memorial service will be held at later date.

Mr. Oates was born February 23, 1936 in Gaston County to Robert Thomas Oates and Ethel Yelton Oates. He was a Certified Public Accountant and retired from Turlington & Co after forty years of service. Bob was active in his community, serving as an Elder and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church and served as Chairman of many organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Lexington Rotary Club, Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Lexington Area Community Foundation, and Lexington Family Enrichment Center. His wife, Evelyn Hedrick Oates, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Christopher S. Oates (Elizabeth) of Greensboro; his daughter, Laura Oates Hubbard (Jeffrey) of Forest, VA; his sister, Rebecca Howe (Ken) of Gastonia; his grandchildren, Mary Oates Neill (Rob), Anna Oates Smith (Chris), Sarah Hubbard, and Josh Hubbard; his nephews, Kenny Howe and children, Kenley and Pressley of Cherryville, NC and Mark Howe (Laura) and children, Elise, Rachel and Stephen of Coppell, TX; and his special companion, Becky Poetzinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 586, Lexington NC 27293.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 248-2311
