Robert Lee Proctor, 78, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.
Born in Rutherford County, on July 2, 1941, he was a son of the late Sam Proctor and Marcella "Sillar" Catherine Lovelace Proctor. He was retired from the textile industry and was of the Baptist faith. Robert loved to Carp fish and deer hunt.
He is survived by his son, Michael Proctor of Vale; daughter, Lisa Kolton and husband Jeff of Shelby; two brothers, Dewey Proctor of Smithfield, VA and Sam Proctor of Shelby; three sisters, Reba Toney of Morganton, Willie S. Proctor of Newport News, VA and Mary Helen McCurry of Shelby; two grandchildren, Tiffany Smith and husband Kirk of Shelby and Vaughn Mease III and wife Kelsie of Mtn. View; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Georgia Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 6:00PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Ware officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 13, 2020