Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Ray Obituary
SHELBY- Robert "Bob" Ray, 62, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, Bob was the son of the late James and Ruby Ray. He worked for Lanxess Energizing in Gastonia, and was a member of Shelby New Bethel Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angie Ray. He is survived by his son, Andy Ray of Shelby; sisters, Susan Grigg and husband Eddie of Concord, and Linda Willis of Kings Mountain; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Eddie Gray officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -