SHELBY- Robert "Bob" Ray, 62, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, Bob was the son of the late James and Ruby Ray. He worked for Lanxess Energizing in Gastonia, and was a member of Shelby New Bethel Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angie Ray. He is survived by his son, Andy Ray of Shelby; sisters, Susan Grigg and husband Eddie of Concord, and Linda Willis of Kings Mountain; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Eddie Gray officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
