SHELBY - Robert "Bob" Stephens Jr., 67, of 1308 Newton St., passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Montgomery County, OH on October 9, 1952 to the late Ruby Henry Hoard and Robert Laurance Stephens Sr.
The funeral service for Mr. Stephens will be private. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 12:45 PM.
Mr. Stephens can be viewed on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lawndale from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
