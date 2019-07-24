|
Robert Colon Toney, age 68 of Ellenboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Atrium Health in Shelby.
He is survived by his children, Todd and Rebecca Toney of Pickens, SC, Chad and Joann Toney of Columbia, SC, Paul and Paige Toney of Bostic, NC, and Shannon and Jason Butler of Forest City, NC, twelve grandchildren, Ashley and Nathan Young, Nathaniel Toney, Patrick Toney, Tiffany and Dustin Edwards, Brandon Toney, Jake and Abigail Toney, Joshua Chapman, Sarah Toney, Julia Toney, Brennigan Toney, Sophia Toney, and Braelyn Toney, an expected great granddaughter, Eliza Paige Toney, a sister, Linda Shoup of Ellenboro, NC, three brothers, Tommy and Jean Toney, Randy and Linda Toney, Dale and Brenda Toney, all of Ellenboro, NC, two honorary brothers, Jerry and Diane Toney and Darrell Toney, both of Mooresboro, NC, a sister-in-law, Terra Toney of Ellenboro, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born November 15, 1950 in Cleveland County, Mr. Toney was the son of Nellie Ledford Toney and the late Julius "JC" Colon Toney and was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Toney and his wife Barbara and Timmy Toney, a sister, Brenda Raye Toney, and a brother-in-law, Hal Shoup.
Colon was a member of Gantts Grove Baptist Church where he served as a music director and Deacon. He loved his church, his family, and singing the gospel. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Colon loved reading the Christmas Story from the Bible to his family during Christmas.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019, at Gantts Grove Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Paul Toney and Dr. Mack Tester. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to your local veterans association in memory of Robert Colon Toney.
Published in Shelby Star on July 24, 2019