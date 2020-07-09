1/1
Robert Vinson Jr.
1966 - 2020
Robert Lee Vinson, Jr, also known as "Pokey" completed his life on earth July 5, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby, NC. A native of Cleveland County, NC, he was born March 15, 1966 to the Lucy Johnson Vinson and the late Robert Lee Vinson Sr.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawndale. He was a 1986 graduate of Burns High School. Robert later graduated from Cleveland Community College with a certificate in Auto Body & Mechanics.

He was employed with PPG Industries of Shelby, NC for 33 years.

Robert was a friend to all who knew him. "Pokey" loved riding horses, motorcycles, drag racing, fishing , and he really loved to garden and cooking . He had though the biggest passion for auto body and painting. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Vinson; a nephew, Bobby G. Woody III; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Mozella Clements Vinson Grimes; maternal grandparents, John Henry Johnson and Sue Bell Lumpkin Johnson and a very special cousin, Gerald Haynes.

He leave fond memories to his mother Lucy Johnson Vinson, brother Garry D. Vinson of Hickory, NC. Sister Revonda J. Vinson of Lawndale, NC, Betty Vinson (deceased) of Hartford, CT.Uncle Willie J. Grimes of Lawndale , NC , Gladys Perkins of Kings Mountain, NC , Thedosia Lawrence (Paul) of Lawndale , Jeanette Grimes of Hickory , NC . Shelia Vinson. James Johnson of Lawndale, NC , Aunt Mattie Belle Vinson and Betty J. Clark (John) of Lawndale; niece and nephews who were like his own Marlon V. Vinson , Ryan C. Vinson , Jirian R. Woody (Brittany), and India Vinson-Westbrook ( Shaundell); special great-nephew, Jiyael Woody known as "Little Buddy" to Robert who captured his heart from the start and who was profoundly important to him; a very special friend who was just like his brother James Bostic "PooPoo"of Kings Mountain, NC; special cousins, Keith Vinson and Randy Clark both of Lawndale, NC; his "horseman brothers"; his "PPG Family" and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral service for Mr. Vinson will be private. A viewing and reception of friends will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lawndale from 11 a.m. until noon.

Burial will take place at Jones Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The family will be meeting at 2867 Toney Road, Lawndale.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lawndale
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Robert, rest easy my friend. You were such an awesome guy, with a hugh heart. Prayers for your family and friends.
Marilyn Bell
Friend
