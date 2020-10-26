1/1
Robert Ware
1932 - 2020
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Robert "Bob" Ware, age 87, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Kings Mountain. Born in Cleveland County on October 28, 1932 he was the son of the late Franklin "Frank" Ware and wife Pearl Lovelace Ware. He was a life time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he was a current Deacon. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era. He worked for Celanese Fiber in Earl and retired from there after 30 years with the company. He loved farm work, in particular cattle and still enjoyed being around them in his later years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Polly Phifer (Menzell) and Virginia Stone (W.F.) as well as three brothers; Walter Ware (Melba Ruth), Jack Ware (Peggy), and Mike Ware, one brother-in-law Bob Webster and one sister-in-law Stella Ware.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Williams Ware, one daughter Vickie Dalton and husband Mike, and one son Steve Ware and wife Jean, one sister, Annette Webster and one brother Buford Ware, sister-in-law Shirley Ware, all of Kings Mountain as well as four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Allen and Rev. Jim Bracket officiating. Mr. Ware will lie in repose on Tuesday morning from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, the family will not be present at this time.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28086.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Reposing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
