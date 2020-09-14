SHELBY- Robert "Bill" William Wilson, age 88, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home in Shelby surrounded by his family and his loving four legged friend "Happy." After each one let him know that they would all be alright; he went peacefully. Born in Cleveland county on March 18, 1932, he was the son of the late Malcom Wilson and wife Leila Crowder Wilson. Bill was a member and former Deacon of Double Springs Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Brotherhood. He delivered CD/DVD's of the church services to the shut-ins. He had also served on the Cemetery committee, House and Grounds committee, and many more. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 through 1955. Bill worked for his father-in-law, the late Lawrence Hawkins, in his poultry business and delivered chicken feed to over 6 counties. He also worked for Borden Ice Cream as a bookkeeper, and Carolina Dairy delivering milk. He retired from Arey Oil Company after 23 years of service with them. He delivered fuel oil, and did any type of carpentry or handyman services needed. He received several safe driving awards from Arey's. He was also one of the original members of the Lattimore Volunteer Fire Department. Bill enjoyed working with wood, and made many special things for family members. After he retired he enjoyed meeting people at his pecan cracking business, where he made many new and special friends. His four daughters were his pride and joy and then came his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making him even more proud.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Wilson Bridges, a sister Margaret Wilson Walker and a brother Gene Wilson.
Bill is survived by his wife, and love of his life of 62 years, Shelva Hawkins Wilson, three daughters; Donna Wilson, Denise Rankin and husband David, and Deedee Wilson Canipe and husband Derrick, six grandchildren; Amanda Carpenter and husband Justin, John Bridges and wife Crystal, Matt Rankin, Mike Rankin and wife Nicole, Siera Canipe, Shane Canipe and six great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Carpenter, Savannah Carpenter, Dakota Carpenter, Mason Carpenter, Carter Bridges, and Weston Bridges, as well as a special friend and brother-in-law Jimmy Hawkins and a special Aunt who was born on the same day, just 7 years apart, Ruth Crowder McSwain
The family would like to thank Hospice for the exceptional care they gave Daddy while he was at Wendover House and at home. A special thank you goes out to Joanie, Donna, and Linda.
Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Fryar officiating. Mr. Wilson will lie in repose at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 9:00 am until 11:30 am the Tuesday morning before the service.
Those attending are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to: Double Springs Baptist Church 1130 Double Springs Church Road, Shelby NC
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Wilson.
