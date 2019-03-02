Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Divine True Holiness Church of God
Blacksburg, NC
Roberta Brooks Obituary
SHELBY - Roberta Leary Brooks, 72, of 1208 Webb Drive, departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on October 31, 1946 in Cleveland County, to the late Charlie and Margaret Wilson Leary.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Divine True Holiness Church of God in Blacksburg, SC.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday and at other times at the home of her daughter, Christine Oglesby, 118 Davis Rd. Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 2, 2019
