SHELBY- Roberta Lillian "Lil" Metro Spinella, age 89, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Peak Resources of Gastonia. Born in Passaic County, New Jersey on April 30, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Metro and Mary Fody Geutsch. She was a member of St. Marys Help of Christians Catholic Church in Shelby. She worked as a volunteer usher at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte and at the Don Gibson Theater in Shelby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Spinella.
Lil is survived by her daughter Diane Pasciolla and husband Jim of Belmont, two granddaughters, Jaclyn Bost and husband Blake of Conway, SC and Jessica Coppola and husband Scott of Charlotte as well as two great-grandchildren Lillian and Mason.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Funeral Services will be conducted in New Jersey where she will be laid to rest with her late husband.
Memorials may be made to: Don Gibson Theater 318 S. Washington Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Spinella.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 19, 2019