Robin Davidson
1963 - 2020
SHELBY - Robin Bolch Davidson, 57, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 7, 2020.

She was born in Gaston County and is the daughter of Brenda Edwards Bolch and the late Bobby Emmanuel Bolch.

Robin was a loving daughter, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by so many.
Robin is survived by her son, Joshua Davidson and his girlfriend, Tiffany Welch; her daughter, Shana Davidson; her mother, Brenda Edwards Bolch; her brother, David Bolch; her sister, Tonya Hunter and husband, Allen; special cousin, Terry Branham; four loving grandchildren, whom she adored, Chandler Dodgen, Carter Davidson, Madelyn Davidson, Gianna Davidson; and her "Fur Baby", Piper.

The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend Bobby Gilley.

Interment will follow at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Robin was preceded in death by her father; husband of 17 years, Rick Davidson; two granddaughters, Emily Davidson, Shaelynn Davidson.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Davidson family.

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
